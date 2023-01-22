Project Manager at GIBB

KGA provides multi-disciplinary EPCM Solutions across the Petrochemicals and Energy industry value-chain from midstream to downstream.

Our service offering is anchored on a comprehensive integrated EPC/M project delivery which is comprised of process engineering, piping & mechanical engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical and instrumentation engineering.

This Sector is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Manager.

Core Purpose:

KGA is currently recruiting for a Project Manager with extensive Multidisciplinary Engineering Management experience in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals or similar sectors to provide support to our client in the execution of projects. The Project Manager will be primarily responsible for the coordination and integration with a multi-disciplinary engineering team for the execution and delivery of project deliverables. Such deliverables must be delivered meeting quality requirements in accordance with applicable processes, standards and specifications, within budget and time.

Key Performance Areas:

Engineering and Construction Project Management, Project Controls and Deliverables Management

Resource Management

Budget and Cost Management

Planning, Monitoring and Control

HSEQ Management

Opportunities and Proposals Management

JOB REQUIREMENT

Bulk of experience must be in management and delivery of Multidisciplinary Capital projects in the Petro-Chemical environment.

Sound project management competencies with practical application experience, covering both project management process and knowledge areas

Interfacing and/or working experience with Sasol as an added advantage

Understand all aspects of projects and be able to coordinate and maximize efficiency

Thorough management knowledge, organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills

The ability to work with multiple projects

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of applicable codes, policies, standards, and best practices

Qualifications:

Degree in Engineering or Project Management with Engineering National Diploma

Professional Registration with SACPCMP as Pr. CPM, or eligible for registration

Experience:

Minimum of 15 years of related experience within a multidisciplinary project management, project controls and delivery experience

Working experience with Sasol

Desired Skills:

Cost effective solutions

Expertise/Technically astute

Resourcing

