SAP Specialist FI-CO

Providing Tier 2 support for PMC SAP FI and CO modules and implementing system changes.

Participating in developing and maintaining project plans and schedules.

Assist users in User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Assisting in the design and development of a new system functionality in the scope of SAP FI and CO modules.

Supporting the enhancement and/or modification of interfaces of the PMC SAP system with other systems, both external and internal (FNB Host-to-host Interface, AP Automation, AP Statement Reconciliation, etc.).

Undertaking rigorous testing of the new features in SAP FI and CO modules.

Drafting training material and conducting training sessions for end-users.

Developing Automated Test cases using standard SAP tools

Requirements

National Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field.

Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).

SAP Certified Functional Consultant (Certification in SAP FI/CO modules) Project Management Qualification will be advantageous.

SAP Treasury and Risk Management (SAP TRM) will be advantageous.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a SAP FI/CO Functional Consultant.

Desired Skills:

SAP

Implementation

Project Management

SAP Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the mining sector, and currently looking for a Specialist to implement various SAP FI-CO projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Funds

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position