SAP Specialist FI-CO

Jan 22, 2023

  • Providing Tier 2 support for PMC SAP FI and CO modules and implementing system changes.
  • Participating in developing and maintaining project plans and schedules.
  • Assist users in User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
  • Assisting in the design and development of a new system functionality in the scope of SAP FI and CO modules.
  • Supporting the enhancement and/or modification of interfaces of the PMC SAP system with other systems, both external and internal (FNB Host-to-host Interface, AP Automation, AP Statement Reconciliation, etc.).
  • Undertaking rigorous testing of the new features in SAP FI and CO modules.
  • Drafting training material and conducting training sessions for end-users.
  • Developing Automated Test cases using standard SAP tools

Requirements

  • National Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field.
  • Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).
  • SAP Certified Functional Consultant (Certification in SAP FI/CO modules) Project Management Qualification will be advantageous.
  • SAP Treasury and Risk Management (SAP TRM) will be advantageous.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a SAP FI/CO Functional Consultant.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Implementation
  • Project Management
  • SAP Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the mining sector, and currently looking for a Specialist to implement various SAP FI-CO projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Funds
  • Annual Bonus

