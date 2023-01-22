SAP Specialist FI-CO

- Providing Tier 2 support for PMC SAP FI and CO modules and implementing system changes.
- Participating in developing and maintaining project plans and schedules.
- Assist users in User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
- Assisting in the design and development of a new system functionality in the scope of SAP FI and CO modules.
- Supporting the enhancement and/or modification of interfaces of the PMC SAP system with other systems, both external and internal (FNB Host-to-host Interface, AP Automation, AP Statement Reconciliation, etc.).
- Undertaking rigorous testing of the new features in SAP FI and CO modules.
- Drafting training material and conducting training sessions for end-users.
- Developing Automated Test cases using standard SAP tools
Requirements
- National Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field.
- Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word, and MS PowerPoint).
- SAP Certified Functional Consultant (Certification in SAP FI/CO modules) Project Management Qualification will be advantageous.
- SAP Treasury and Risk Management (SAP TRM) will be advantageous.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a SAP FI/CO Functional Consultant.
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Implementation
- Project Management
- SAP Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a leader in the mining sector, and currently looking for a Specialist to implement various SAP FI-CO projects
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Funds
- Annual Bonus