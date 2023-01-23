Do you have a passion for developing banking solutions with Java? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to work in a retail bank and help customers manage their finances?
We’re looking for an enthusiastic Analyst Developer to join our client’s team! They offer banking services to individuals and businesses, such as personal banking, business banking, home loans, insurance investments, online/mobile banking and more.
As the Analyst Developer your job is to design, develop and maintain new and existing applications according to specifications.
You will be expected to:
- Develop applications using Java, Spring Framework, JBoss Hibernate, Docker Kibana, MSSQL, Web Services – REST and SOAP
- SOA Design and Implementation etc.
- Integrate backend systems including OpenText, Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream, xPression etc.
- Design, develop, configure, test, debug, Documentum DFC based applications
- Perform document scanning classification validation data extraction recognition
Requirements:
- Relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Detailed knowledge of IT Systems Development Processes (SDLC)
- Application development Standards & Governance
- Testing Practices
- UML
- System Analysis & Design
- System Architecture
- Technical Design & Implementation
- Banking Systems Environment
Desired Skills:
- System Architecture
- System Design
- Java
- JBoss Hibernate
- Docker Kibana
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- SOAP
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking