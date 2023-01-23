Analyst Developer

Do you have a passion for developing banking solutions with Java? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to work in a retail bank and help customers manage their finances?

We’re looking for an enthusiastic Analyst Developer to join our client’s team! They offer banking services to individuals and businesses, such as personal banking, business banking, home loans, insurance investments, online/mobile banking and more.

As the Analyst Developer your job is to design, develop and maintain new and existing applications according to specifications.

You will be expected to:

Develop applications using Java, Spring Framework, JBoss Hibernate, Docker Kibana, MSSQL, Web Services – REST and SOAP

SOA Design and Implementation etc.

Integrate backend systems including OpenText, Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream, xPression etc.

Design, develop, configure, test, debug, Documentum DFC based applications

Perform document scanning classification validation data extraction recognition

Requirements:

Relevant qualification in Information Technology

Detailed knowledge of IT Systems Development Processes (SDLC)

Application development Standards & Governance

Testing Practices

UML

System Analysis & Design

System Architecture

Technical Design & Implementation

Banking Systems Environment

Desired Skills:

System Architecture

System Design

Java

JBoss Hibernate

Docker Kibana

MSSQL

Web Services

SOAP

REST

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

