Analyst Developer: Java Back-end (CH873) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

This role is specifically for the App messaging team to develop and use a bespoke app messaging tool to assist with messages and alerts on the app.

Experience

6+ Years of Software Development Experience

Minimum: Experience in the following development languages and concepts Java Maven or Gradle Git or SVN SOAP or REST Spring, Spring boot

Ideal REST JPA JavaScript HTML CSS



Qualifications

A relevant qualification in Information Technology (minimum

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design (beneficial)

Knowledge

Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Agile Development life cycle

Banking systems

Ideal: Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General: