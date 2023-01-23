Analyst Developer: Java Back-end (CH873) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

  • Our client, in the Banking Industry is looking for Software Developers with Java programming and systems analysis skills.

    Purpose Statement

    • Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
    • This role is specifically for the App messaging team to develop and use a bespoke app messaging tool to assist with messages and alerts on the app.

    Experience

    • 6+ Years of Software Development Experience
    • Minimum: Experience in the following development languages and concepts
      • Java
      • Maven or Gradle
      • Git or SVN
      • SOAP or REST
      • Spring, Spring boot
    • Ideal
      • REST
      • JPA
      • JavaScript
      • HTML
      • CSS

    Qualifications

    • A relevant qualification in Information Technology (minimum
    • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
    • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design (beneficial)

    Knowledge

    Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:

    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Standards and governance
    • Testing practices
    • Agile Development life cycle
    • Banking systems

    Ideal: Knowledge of:

    • UML
    • Systems analysis and design
    • System architecture (technical design and implementation process

    Solid understanding of:

    • Banking systems environment
    • Banking business model
    • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
    • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

    Skills

    • Analytical Skills
    • Problem solving skills
    • Communications Skills
    • Facilitation Skills
    • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
    • Negotiation skills
    • Influencing Skills
    • Presentation Skills
    • Attention to Detail
    • Commercial Thinking Skills
    • Planning, organising and coordination skills
    • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

    Conditions of Employment

    • Clear criminal and credit record

    General:

    • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
    • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
    • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • Analysis
  • Git
  • Java
  • Maven
  • Software Development
  • Spring
  • SQL

