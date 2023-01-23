Analyst Developer: Java Back-end (CH873)

- Our client, in the Banking Industry is looking for Software Developers with Java programming and systems analysis skills.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
- This role is specifically for the App messaging team to develop and use a bespoke app messaging tool to assist with messages and alerts on the app.
Experience
- 6+ Years of Software Development Experience
- Minimum: Experience in the following development languages and concepts
- Java
- Maven or Gradle
- Git or SVN
- SOAP or REST
- Spring, Spring boot
- Ideal
- REST
- JPA
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
Qualifications
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology (minimum
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design (beneficial)
Knowledge
Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Agile Development life cycle
- Banking systems
Ideal: Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
