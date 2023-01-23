Back-End Developer R_2027, 2028, 2029, 2030

Urgently sourcing for Back End Developers (International Automotive Manufacturing Company)
Suitable candidates must meet the below requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design
Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images
Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise
CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
Experienced using Maven as build tool
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure
Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar
Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
Familiar with UX and using Figma.
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
Relevant IT Degree
3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Quarkus
- Postgres
- Docker
- CI/CD
- AWS
- Azure