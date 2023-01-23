Back-End Developer R_2027, 2028, 2029, 2030

Urgently sourcing for Back End Developers (International Automotive Manufacturing Company)

Suitable candidates must meet the below requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back End: Java, Quarkus Framework Experience, API design

Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images

Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

Experienced using Maven as build tool

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure

Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Familiar with UX and using Figma.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

Desired Skills:

Java

Quarkus

Postgres

Docker

CI/CD

AWS

Azure

