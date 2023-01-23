BI and SQL Specialist at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

- Required:
- SQL server 2014 and above relational database development
- Stored procedures, Functions, triggers
- SSIS and SQL queries
- SSAS Development and maintenance
- Developing SSRS reports
- Writing more complex SQL queries for specialized requirements on current and new projects
- Ensure that data sources cater for demands of ad hoc extracts
- Operations and maintenance of standard, routine queries
- Operate, maintain, enhance and optimize queries and systems
- Ensure correct preparation of data for all operations
Desired Skills:
- BI Business Analysis
- SQL Database design and architecture
- –
- Microsoft Reporting Services SSRS –
- Microsoft Integration Services SSIS –
- Knowledge of OLAP cubes SSAS
- Power BI –
- C# –
- MySQL –
- MongoDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree