Main Purpose of the Job:

  • Manage the daily operation of the BI team
  • Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
  • Ensure that the BI infrastructure and processes are maintained for optimal operation
  • Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by business to make decisions
  • Manage the budget for third party contractors
  • Liaise with internal stakeholders
  • Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Job Output

  • Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
  • Project planning, specification, and execution
  • Ensure projects are delivered within the expected timelines
  • Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors
  • Administration of the BI contract with an external provider to prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded
  • Coordinate the maintenance of BI infrastructure
  • Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how
  • Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
  • Mentoring BI staff
  • Determine training requirements for the BI Team as well as getting approval and scheduling training

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelors or Honours degree in Business Intelligence, Information Systems or Computer Science
  • At least 8 years working in a Business Intelligence Environment
  • At least 4 years managing a BI Team
  • Cognos, SQL and Excel expertise

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Manager
  • Cognos
  • SQL

