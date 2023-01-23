BI Manager

Main Purpose of the Job:

Manage the daily operation of the BI team

Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project

Ensure that the BI infrastructure and processes are maintained for optimal operation

Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by business to make decisions

Manage the budget for third party contractors

Liaise with internal stakeholders

Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Job Output



Stakeholder engagement and business analysis

Project planning, specification, and execution

Ensure projects are delivered within the expected timelines

Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors

Administration of the BI contract with an external provider to prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded

Coordinate the maintenance of BI infrastructure

Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how

Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence

Mentoring BI staff

Determine training requirements for the BI Team as well as getting approval and scheduling training

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors or Honours degree in Business Intelligence, Information Systems or Computer Science

At least 8 years working in a Business Intelligence Environment

At least 4 years managing a BI Team

Cognos, SQL and Excel expertise

