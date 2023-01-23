BI Manager – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Main Purpose of the Job:
- Manage the daily operation of the BI team
- Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
- Ensure that the BI infrastructure and processes are maintained for optimal operation
- Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by business to make decisions
- Manage the budget for third party contractors
- Liaise with internal stakeholders
- Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term
Job Output
- Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
- Project planning, specification, and execution
- Ensure projects are delivered within the expected timelines
- Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors
- Administration of the BI contract with an external provider to prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded
- Coordinate the maintenance of BI infrastructure
- Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how
- Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
- Mentoring BI staff
- Determine training requirements for the BI Team as well as getting approval and scheduling training
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelors or Honours degree in Business Intelligence, Information Systems or Computer Science
- At least 8 years working in a Business Intelligence Environment
- At least 4 years managing a BI Team
- Cognos, SQL and Excel expertise
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- BI
- Manager
- Cognos
- SQL