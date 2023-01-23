Business Analyst

Role Purpose

As a Business Analyst you will be at the center of influencing, directing and specifying the direction we need to take as an organization based on our strategic roadmap. Your main tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes, and performing some user acceptance testing. To succeed in this role you should have a natural analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users, you would need to work closely with both the Product and Channel Owner to define product roadmaps and translate that into Programme Increments and Sprint Plans ready for delivery

Experience and Qualifications

3-year BCom degree in Business Management, Economics, Accounting or any other relevant business-related field, alternatively a 4year B.Eng degree

Applicable Business Analyst accreditation and or certification

3-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst or similar role

Experience in building Business Models and using relevant model-based representations to disaggregate complex business information

Advanced experience in creating business processes as individual journeys but also at an organizational level

Experience in planning and deploying IT initiatives

SAFe and Agile Knowledge, specifically user stories, grooming and acceptance criteria

Desired Skills:

