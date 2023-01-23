Perform a threefold chain of work for Internal Customers at all three levels
-Operational, Tactical and Strategic – as required. Conduct Investigation,
Analysis and Description. Investigate and analyse on request Business ideas,
needs and problems, and utilise frameworks, syntaxes and standard methods to
perform descriptive work. Develop models, processes, documents and reports to
ensure efficiencies.
RESPONSIBILITIES::
Stakeholder Engagement
Identify and manage stakeholders up to management level, finding out their
needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the
development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of
business information and decisions. Maintain fulfilment relationships and
translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas
Business Requirements Identification:
Elicit complex business requirements using a variety of methods such as
interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the
requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.
Needs Assessment:
Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key
stakeholders as well as related issues
Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”:
Document complex “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes
required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change
required.
Continuous Improvement:
Review existing operations in a major area of work and implement innovation
processes to generate new ideas and ensure the required continuous
improvement outcomes are delivered.
Identify shortcomings in processes, systems and procedures, and develop
solutions to problems within an assigned unit or discipline with assistance/
guidance from senior colleagues or Manager.
Business Case:
Manage the delivery of feasibility and assessment work for proposed and current
projects to contribute to the development and continuous review of business
cases.
Influence discussion about solutions, projects and initiatives based on analysis
of relevant business domains.
Personal Capability Building:
Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development
planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or
maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve
performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant
technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing
education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.
Business Requirements Analysis:
Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to
analyse the business requirements that IT solutions must meet.
Determine acceptance and evaluation criteria, Prioritisation, Observation, Focus
groups, Work shops
Verbal Communication:
Use clear and effective verbal communications skills independently and provide
technical guidance when required on how to express ideas, request actions and
formulate plans or policies.
Planning and Organising:
Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to
plan, organise, prioritise and oversee activities to efficiently meet business
objectives.
Data Collection and analysis:
Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to
analyse data trends for use in reports to help guide decision making.
Computer skills:
Support business processes by understanding and the effective use standard
office equipment and standard software packages, and provide technical
guidance as needed.
Microsoft Office Suite, UML (unified modelling language), BPMN (Business
process modelling notation), OOD (Object oriented design), UIX (User interface
design), CJM (Customer journey mapping) – Enterprise Architecture
Assessment:
Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to
analyse data from multiple sources to draw appropriate conclusions and make
suitable recommendations.
Data Management:
Work with guidance to acquire, organise, protect and process data to fulfill
business objectives.
Review and Reporting:
Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to
review and create relevant, lucid and effective reports.
EDUCATION General Education:
Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);
Bcom or Informatics Degree (Essential);
Formal Certification in Business Analysis Field (Essential);
Project Management qualification (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE:
3 – 6 years’ BA experience (Essential);
3 years’ general experience with exposure to complex systems and procedures (Essential) Experience working in:
an Agile environment using Agile principles and methodologies (Essential)
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- stakeholder managment
- business requirements