Business Analyst

Perform a threefold chain of work for Internal Customers at all three levels

-Operational, Tactical and Strategic – as required. Conduct Investigation,

Analysis and Description. Investigate and analyse on request Business ideas,

needs and problems, and utilise frameworks, syntaxes and standard methods to

perform descriptive work. Develop models, processes, documents and reports to

ensure efficiencies.

RESPONSIBILITIES::

Stakeholder Engagement

Identify and manage stakeholders up to management level, finding out their

needs/issues/concerns and reacting to these by leading and coordinating the

development of stakeholder engagement plans to support the communication of

business information and decisions. Maintain fulfilment relationships and

translate discussions between business and fulfilment areas

Business Requirements Identification:

Elicit complex business requirements using a variety of methods such as

interviews, document analysis, workshops, and workflow analysis to express the

requirements in terms of target user roles and goals.

Needs Assessment:

Uncover emerging issues or needs, identifying potential causes, barriers and key

stakeholders as well as related issues

Analysis of “As Is” and “To Be”:

Document complex “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes

required to migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change

required.

Continuous Improvement:

Review existing operations in a major area of work and implement innovation

processes to generate new ideas and ensure the required continuous

improvement outcomes are delivered.

Identify shortcomings in processes, systems and procedures, and develop

solutions to problems within an assigned unit or discipline with assistance/

guidance from senior colleagues or Manager.

Business Case:

Manage the delivery of feasibility and assessment work for proposed and current

projects to contribute to the development and continuous review of business

cases.

Influence discussion about solutions, projects and initiatives based on analysis

of relevant business domains.

Personal Capability Building:

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development

planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or

maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve

performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant

technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing

education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Business Requirements Analysis:

Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to

analyse the business requirements that IT solutions must meet.

Determine acceptance and evaluation criteria, Prioritisation, Observation, Focus

groups, Work shops

Verbal Communication:

Use clear and effective verbal communications skills independently and provide

technical guidance when required on how to express ideas, request actions and

formulate plans or policies.

Planning and Organising:

Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to

plan, organise, prioritise and oversee activities to efficiently meet business

objectives.

Data Collection and analysis:

Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to

analyse data trends for use in reports to help guide decision making.

Computer skills:

Support business processes by understanding and the effective use standard

office equipment and standard software packages, and provide technical

guidance as needed.

Microsoft Office Suite, UML (unified modelling language), BPMN (Business

process modelling notation), OOD (Object oriented design), UIX (User interface

design), CJM (Customer journey mapping) – Enterprise Architecture

Assessment:

Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to

analyse data from multiple sources to draw appropriate conclusions and make

suitable recommendations.

Data Management:

Work with guidance to acquire, organise, protect and process data to fulfill

business objectives.

Review and Reporting:

Work independently and provide technical guidance when required on how to

review and create relevant, lucid and effective reports.

EDUCATION General Education:

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);

Bcom or Informatics Degree (Essential);

Formal Certification in Business Analysis Field (Essential);

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE:

3 – 6 years’ BA experience (Essential);

3 years’ general experience with exposure to complex systems and procedures (Essential) Experience working in:

an Agile environment using Agile principles and methodologies (Essential)

