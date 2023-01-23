Business Analyst (JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN technical solutions to business problems as the next Business Analyst sought by a Community Upliftment Programme in Joburg to represent the needs and desires of the stakeholder community to the IT delivery team. Covering most of the organisational value chain, you will support the organisation in ensuring effective and streamlined business processes including supporting documentation. In essence, Business Analysis encapsulates: Requirement Elicitation, Requirement Analysis, Requirement Design and Documentation, Requirement Communication, Requirement Lifecycle Management, Solution Evaluation. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Business or a related field, have at least 3 years’ experience in Business Analysis, be proficient in Microsoft Office, IT literacy and have the ability to handle electronic data, including data extractions and experience with Stakeholder Engagement.

DUTIES:

General Business Analysis Responsibilities.

Requirements Management and Communication.

Process Mapping and Management.

Communication.

Stakeholder & Relationship Management.

Project Management.

Problem Identification and Solution Providing.

Reporting & Administration.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

Information Systems Honours preferred.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3 years’ experience in Business Analysis.

Proficient experience in Microsoft Office.

IT Literacy and the ability to handle electronic data, including data extractions.

Stakeholder Engagement.

ATTRIBUTES:

A logical and systematic approach to work.

Good time management.

Attention to detail.

The ability to solve problems and make decisions, as well as think laterally and offer creative solutions.

Commercial awareness and numeracy skills.

The ability to manage change.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work well as part of a team, as well as manage people.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Analytical skills.

A positive attitude to continued learning.

The ability to identify systems, processes and business problems and inconsistencies.

Agile teams experience.

