Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are recruiting a Business Analyst for an opportunity in Cape Town.
As a Business Analyst, you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.
Qualification required:
- Grade 12
Preferred qualification:
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis
Experience required:
- At least 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Experience in the Financial Services industry is required
- Experience across different technology and domains is required
- Must be comfortable working within an Agile environment
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
- Acting as an advisor to the business on the best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams
- Gathering, identifying, and documenting business requirements
- Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders that include business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
- Business process modeling and improving business processes across various business units, processes, and systems
- Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes the transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework
- Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
Soft Skills:
- Problem identification and problem-solving ability with a knack for both creative and critical thinking
- Negotiation skills
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- An effective communicator (written and verbal) in order to present your ideas and articulate every aspect of your designs
- Ability to work within a collaborative and ever-changing environment
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity
- Ability to manage stakeholders
- Ability to manage quality deliverables with tight deadlines
- In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Analytical abilities
- Business process modeling/engineering
Work environment:
- Hybrid – onsite at least once a week
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML