Data Science Project Manager (CPT/JHB Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

Jan 23, 2023

ENVIRONMENT:

THE expertise of solutions-driven Data Science Project Manager is sought by a cutting-edge AgriTech company to ensure the effective delivery of one or more advanced analytics, reporting and AI/ML projects. Your role will entail developing & communicating project roadmaps for Data Science projects including the scope and defining tasks that fulfill the project vision; manage and document scope utilizing Project Management ticketing systems such as Jira, Atlassian. The successful candidate with have a solid proficiency with Python, SQL, Metabase, Postgres, G Suite, Git, MS Office and working knowledge of databases, analytics, AI/ML, engineering, cloud systems, BI Development, Data Wrangling, Prototyping, UI/UX Design and the Data Science life cycle, including Front End Development tools and technologies.

DUTIES:

  • Develop and communicate project roadmaps for Data Science projects.
  • Coordinate and monitor day-to-day tasks and workflows of the Project team.
  • Manage stakeholder requests and expectations; provide updates to project sponsors.
  • Scope and define tasks that fulfill the project vision; manage and document scope using a Project Management ticketing system such as Jira, Atlassian.
  • Identify and gather data sets necessary for projects.
  • Proactively identify opportunities and provide recommendations to improve operational efficiencies and implement scalable solutions.
  • Remove impediments that hinder the team’s productivity.
  • Ensure the Project team and the resulting project output comply with regulatory, ethical, and legal needs.
  • Manage a cycle of deliverables that meet timeline and resource constraints.
  • Design, manage, and evangelize effective agile workflows; often using Kanban, Scrum, and Data Driven Scrum.
  • Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Have a good proficiency in Python, SQL, and visualization tools like Metabase.
  • Working knowledge of databases, analytics, AI/ML, engineering, cloud systems, and the Data Science life cycle, including Front End Development tools and technologies.

Skills –

  • BI Development
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Management
  • Data Science
  • Data Wrangling
  • Design Thinking
  • Market Research
  • Prototyping
  • UI/UX Design

Tools/Languages – G Suite, Git, MS Office, Postgres, Python, SQL

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Data
  • Science
  • Project

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *