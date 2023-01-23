Digital Full Stack Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Digital Full Stack Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for building new features, main and support the Application. This means critical thinking, design and problem solving skills are required. The focus of the role is in data management solution, meaning s/he will work with all types of metadata such as Business, Technical and Operational.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other relevant fields

Must have 6 – 8 years Software Development in the following Technologies:

.net core and C# programming

Angular 7+ programming

Strong knowledge and experience with SQL (PostgreSQL or other RDMS)

Thorough knowledge of/ and experience in Graph database (Neo4J or any graph database)

Strong knowledge and experience with web development technologies i.e., HTML, JavaScript and CSS

Strong knowledge of Entity Framework

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

.net

C#

Angular

SQL

