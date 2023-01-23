Embedded Software Engineer – Gauteng North Riding

We are looking for a Firmware Engineer to join our innovative team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing specific modules, components, and products. In addition, they will be responsible for complex phases of Engineering projects that require the application of engineering principles and techniques. To be successful in your application you will need to have in-depth knowledge of firmware development tools, have a good understanding of firmware environments and be capable of reading Electrical Schematics and understanding of Hardware Design

Duties and responsibilities:

Desired Skills:

Embedded C++

Embedded C

Embedded systems

Firmware development

electronics

computer science

light electronics

java

About The Employer:

Our client is in the manufacturing industry. There is opportunity to work from home.

Learn more/Apply for this position