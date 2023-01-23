Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a Full Stack Software Developer with an unquenchable thirst for making quality software solutions?

Our client is a retail bank offering banking services to individuals and businesses. Their comprehensive suite of products includes personal banking, business banking, home loans, insurance, investments and more. They provide online and mobile banking services as well.

We’re looking for a Full Stack Software Developer who can help them bring their products to the next level. If you’re excited about being part of the game-changing product development team that is responsible for full software development life cycle from conception through deployment – read on!

Deliverables & Requirements:

6+ years proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation

Proficiency in Frontend languages such as JavaScript (ReactJS, [URL Removed] CSS (SCSS, Bootstrap) and HTML

Backend languages such as ASP.NET Framework with MVC design pattern (C#, .NET Optimizely CMS)

Comprehensive understanding of IT systems development processes (SDLC) including application development testing practices, UML design and interpretations, systems analysis & design

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET

C#

HTML

backend

frontend

javascript

CSS

