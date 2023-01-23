Full Stack Developer (Senior) (1719, 1741, 1752, 1754, 1755, 1776, 1856) – Gauteng Centurion

Urgently sourcing for Full Stack Developers (International Automotive Manufacturing Company)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, REST, SOAP, Micro profile, Payara, Quarkus, Apache Lucene

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax, JSF/JSP

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, JIRA, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)

Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing

Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

Databases: SQL, NoSQL

SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Databases: Oracle, Postgres

Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE:

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required

