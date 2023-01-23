Full Stack Developer (Senior) (1719, 1741, 1752, 1754, 1755, 1776, 1856)

Urgently sourcing for Full Stack Developers (International Automotive Manufacturing Company)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, REST, SOAP, Micro profile, Payara, Quarkus, Apache Lucene
Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax, JSF/JSP
CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, JIRA, Confluence, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
Databases: SQL, NoSQL
SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Databases: Oracle, Postgres
Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE:
Relevant IT Degree
3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Postgres
- Docker
- Kubernetes