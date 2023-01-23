Full Stack Web Developer (WordPress) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Claremont

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Full Stack Web Developer with strong experience developing and maintaining WordPress CMS-based marketing websites is urgently sought by a dynamic Education Specialist. The ideal candidate must have 5 years+ experience developing and maintaining WordPress websites and will be able to provide support and best-practice recommendations to keep all marketing websites running optimally and securely at all times.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Web

Learn more/Apply for this position