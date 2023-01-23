Graduate Software Engineer – Gauteng Bryanston

Graduate Developer – C# / SQL / Recursion!
The Position: We’re looking for a Graduate Developer to be office based in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month set to commence with intake for 2023.
Candidates must currently be residing in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license – essential
Responsibilities:
Skills:
- Assisting with all aspects of software design and coding
- Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills
- Gaining knowledge and understanding of the full development life cycle
- Writing and maintaining code
- Working on minor bug fixes
- Monitoring the technical performance of systems
- Responding to online requests
- Gathering information from clients about program functionality
- Writing reports
- Conducting development tests
- Competency in the following technologies:
- C# – Data Structures & Algorithms
- SQL
- LINQ
- HTML & CSS
- Javascript / Typescript
- Angular / Blaser
- NET Web API
- Basic programming experience.
- Knowledge of databases and operating systems.
- Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
- Ability to apply logic, solve problems and work in a team environment.
- Detail-oriented
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
