Graduate Software Engineer – Gauteng Bryanston

Graduate Developer – C# / SQL / Recursion!

The Position: We’re looking for a Graduate Developer to be office based in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month set to commence with intake for 2023.

Candidates must currently be residing in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application

Requirements:

Complete Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license – essential

Responsibilities:

Skills:

Assisting with all aspects of software design and coding

Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills

Gaining knowledge and understanding of the full development life cycle

Writing and maintaining code

Working on minor bug fixes

Monitoring the technical performance of systems

Responding to online requests

Gathering information from clients about program functionality

Writing reports

Conducting development tests

Competency in the following technologies:

C# – Data Structures & Algorithms

SQL

LINQ

HTML & CSS

Javascript / Typescript

Angular / Blaser

NET Web API

Basic programming experience.

Knowledge of databases and operating systems.

Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.

Ability to apply logic, solve problems and work in a team environment.

Detail-oriented

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

BSc Degree

BCom Informatics

C#

SQL

Recursion

Algorithm Design

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

