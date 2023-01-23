IT Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

In This Role, You will Get To:
- Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent and a Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field e.g:
- B/Tech : Computer Science
- BSc : Computer Science
- BSc : Computer Systems
- BSc : Information Technology
1 to 3 years’ experience in an IT Programmer Role.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Java
- Source control – Git, SVN
- XML
- XSL
- Html
- Jquery
- Web servers (E.g Tomcat, Jetty/Netty
The time is now to find your greatness by becoming part of a company where potential is revealed and growth is inevitable.
Skills
Education
Matriculation Certificate (Matric) (Required)
Desired Skills:
- Programming
- Java
- Git
- Apheche
- HTML
- Jquery