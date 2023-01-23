IT Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

In This Role, You will Get To:

Write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Review the work of Junior Programmer and provide required coaching and mentoring to

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent and a Bachelor diploma or degree in computer related field e.g:

B/Tech : Computer Science

BSc : Computer Science

BSc : Computer Systems

BSc : Information Technology

1 to 3 years’ experience in an IT Programmer Role.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Java

Source control – Git, SVN

XML

XSL

Html

Jquery

Web servers (E.g Tomcat, Jetty/Netty

The time is now to find your greatness by becoming part of a company where potential is revealed and growth is inevitable.

Skills

Education

Matriculation Certificate (Matric) (Required)

