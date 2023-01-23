Lenovo unveils Intel-based smart infrastructure solutions

Lenovo has unveiled 25 new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile server and hyperconverged solutions powered by Intel’s 4th Generation Xeon Scalable Processors as part of its recently announced Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio.

Designed to help accelerate global IT modernisation for organizations of all sizes, the integrated solutions deliver advanced performance, efficiency and management capabilities specifically optimised for complex workloads, including mission-critical, AI, HPC and containerised applications.

“In today’s competitive business climate, modern infrastructure solutions that generate faster insights and more efficiently enable complex workloads from the edge to the cloud are critical across every major industry,” says Kamran Amini, vice-president and GM: server and storage at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the performance and management improvements of the Intel-based ThinkSystem V3 portfolio, customers can reduce their IT footprint by up to three times to achieve greater ROI and more easily transform their infrastructure with one seamless platform designed for today’s AI, virtualisation, multi-cloud and sustainable computing demands.”

The next generation of Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers and storage with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors feature built-in accelerators that can help achieve more efficient utilisation and power efficiency across the fastest-growing workloads that businesses depend on today.

Additionally, the portfolio provides a unique open architecture with advanced management, superior reliability and extended security to help companies of all sizes work across diverse clouds while leveraging existing IT environments.

The next generation of Lenovo solutions with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors accelerate data networking, AI inference and analytics, delivering improved performance to help businesses better manage, process and analyze the explosive growth of data. As the data demands for today’s businesses exponentially increase, the new high-end ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile V3 servers are designed to more effectively power today’s most demanding workloads across all industries, including in-memory databases, large transactional databases, batch processing, real-time analytics, ERP, CRM, legacy system replacements and virtualised and containerized workloads. The portfolio also enables faster system configuration setup compared to the previous generation with enhanced XClarity Controller (XCC2) software.

Cooled by fifth generation Lenovo Neptune Direct Water- Cooling technology, Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem SD650 V3 and SD650-I V3 servers extend Neptune efficiency to a new generation of systems that enable customers to reduce power consumption up to 40%

Designed with security, scalability and agility in mind, Lenovo’s end-to-end cloud solutions are open, proven and ready to deploy. The new solutions provide pre-configured, pre-validated and cloud-ready systems with built-in lifecycle management to address customers’ most urgent needs. With the new Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio, businesses can use an agile solution to grow and manage cloud platforms at scale while providing consistent cloud services.

The new Lenovo ThinkAgile V3 HX, MX and VX hyperconverged infrastructure solutions are pre-integrated with an open ecosystem of partners, including Microsoft, Nutanix and VMware software capabilities, and are available via TruScale Infrastructure as a Service.

The Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions V3 portfolio provides enhanced ThinkShield security and IT resiliency through an additional isolation layer of immunity against unauthorised access and malicious attacks.