Linux Engineer

Requirements
- Minimum 3 – 5 years experience
- Matric (Essential)
- Redhat certification (Advantageous)
- National Diploma in IT (BTech) or appropriate certification (Advantageous)
- Bachelor of Science (Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics) Advantageous
Technical Skills
- Linux administration (Intermediate)
- Linux Shell Scripting (Intermediate)
- Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Intermediate)
- Container setup (e.g. Docker) (Intermediate)
- Python/R/Scala Programming (Intermediate)
- Git versioning
- Spark Configuration (Intermediate)
- CI/CD
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)
- Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)
- Big Data using Hadoop (Intermediate)
- SQL (Basic)
- Java/.net Programming (Advantageous)
- Big Data Ingestion using Sqoop/Kafka (Advantageous)
- MS Excel (Basic)
Responsibilities
- Administration & continuous monitoring of Linux environments
- Optimize machine learning models & solutions produced by Data Scientists & Actuaries
- Participate in the architecture of ML environments and frameworks
- Provide ongoing support and enhancement to ML models
- Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement
- Container management and automation
- Implement Redhat/Linux best practice and standards
- Conduct root cause analysis on production issues
- Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data
- Implementing machine learning algorithms in production through integration
- Configuration of the Big Data infrastructure and environment for optimal performance
- Work closely with Data Scientists & Actuaries in productionisation of ML model
- Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications
- Develop data processing functions (DPF’s) using Java or Python, etc.
