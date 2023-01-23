Linux Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 23, 2023

Requirements

  • Minimum 3 – 5 years experience
  • Matric (Essential)
  • Redhat certification (Advantageous)
  • National Diploma in IT (BTech) or appropriate certification (Advantageous)
  • Bachelor of Science (Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics) Advantageous

Technical Skills

  • Linux administration (Intermediate)
  • Linux Shell Scripting (Intermediate)
  • Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Intermediate)
  • Container setup (e.g. Docker) (Intermediate)
  • Python/R/Scala Programming (Intermediate)
  • Git versioning
  • Spark Configuration (Intermediate)
  • CI/CD
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)
  • Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)
  • Big Data using Hadoop (Intermediate)
  • SQL (Basic)
  • Java/.net Programming (Advantageous)
  • Big Data Ingestion using Sqoop/Kafka (Advantageous)
  • MS Excel (Basic)

Responsibilities

  • Administration & continuous monitoring of Linux environments
  • Optimize machine learning models & solutions produced by Data Scientists & Actuaries
  • Participate in the architecture of ML environments and frameworks
  • Provide ongoing support and enhancement to ML models
  • Estimate time and resource requirements for business requirement
  • Container management and automation
  • Implement Redhat/Linux best practice and standards
  • Conduct root cause analysis on production issues
  • Technical leadership of entire information management process of both structured and unstructured data
  • Implementing machine learning algorithms in production through integration
  • Configuration of the Big Data infrastructure and environment for optimal performance
  • Work closely with Data Scientists & Actuaries in productionisation of ML model
  • Producing relevant technical documentation and specifications
  • Develop data processing functions (DPF’s) using Java or Python, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux Administration
  • Linux Shell Scripting
  • Docker
  • Python
  • R Programming
  • Scala
  • Spark

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

