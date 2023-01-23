MSSA amends events calendar

Jan 23, 2023

With International Esports Federation (IESF) having brought its annual World Championships forward to August, MSSA has had to amend its Calendar of Events in order to afford all esports athletes the opportunity of qualifying for MSSA’s annual National Team Trials.

It is at such National Teeam Trials (NTT) that MSSA shall select its National Protea Team that shall participate in the African Regional Qualifiers and hopefully, in the 15th World Championships as well.

The 2023 Calendar of Events is as follows:

 

2023 CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Date Event Discipline Venue
1 January New Year’s Day
2 January Public Holiday
28 January NORTHERN CAPE Online Championships Esports Online
4 February Umpires’ Course – Gauteng All Old Edwardian Society,
11 February Umpire’s Course All Online
25 February 4th WESTERN CAPE Online Championships Esports Online
4 March 12th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
11 March 4th GAUTENG Online Championships Esports Online
20 March Special School Holiday
21 March Human Rights Day
25 March National Team Trials Esports Online
27 March – 11 April Government school holidays
1 April 4th Provincial Online Student Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
7 April Good Friday
10 April Family Day
15 April 13th Provincial Online Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
22 & 23 April Provincial School Championships for all provinces Board and Figure games Various venues.
22 April Provincial School Championships for all provinces Esports Online
27 April Freedom Day
28 April Special School Holiday
1 May Workers’ Day
6 May Umpire’s Course Online
13 & 14 May 38th GAUTENG Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA
27 May FINANCIAL AGM Meeting TBA
27 & 28 May 24th WESTERN CAPE Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA
10 & 11 June SA School Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA
16 June Youth Day
24 June 4th SA School Championships Esports Online
26 June – 17 July Government school holidays
22 & 23 July 26th KWAZULU NATAL Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
Starting on 24 July 1st round of NWU 14th Annual School League All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online
29 July 4th KWAZULU NATAL Online Championships Esports Online
5 & 6 August 17th FREE STATE Championships / 4th FREE STATE Online Championships TBD TBD
9 August National Women’s Day
12 August National Team Trials Fot titles that qualify TBD
26 & 27 August 25th NORTH WEST Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
TBA Indigenous Games Morabaraba To be determined by SRSA
16 & 17 September 17th EASTERN CAPE Championships / 3rd EASTERN CAPE Online Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
24 September Heritage Day
23 & 24 September 8th LIMPOPO Championships / 4th LIMPOPO Online Championships TBD TBD
2 to 9 October Government school holidays
14 October 4th NORTH WEST Online Championships Esports Online
1 November Submit nominations of office-bearers Admin
2 & 3 December 34th S A NATIONAL Championships/ 3rd Online SA NATIONAL Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD
2 December 40th NATIONAL CONVENTION Annual General Meeting TBD
16 December Day of Reconciliation
18 December Government school holidays
TBA SRSA’s S A Schools Championships Morabaraba To be determined by SRSA
25 December Christmas Day
26 December Day of Goodwill *

 

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *