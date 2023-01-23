MSSA amends events calendar

With International Esports Federation (IESF) having brought its annual World Championships forward to August, MSSA has had to amend its Calendar of Events in order to afford all esports athletes the opportunity of qualifying for MSSA’s annual National Team Trials.
It is at such National Teeam Trials (NTT) that MSSA shall select its National Protea Team that shall participate in the African Regional Qualifiers and hopefully, in the 15th World Championships as well.
The 2023 Calendar of Events is as follows:
|
2023 CALENDAR OF EVENTS
|Date
|Event
|Discipline
|Venue
|1 January
|New Year’s Day
|2 January
|Public Holiday
|28 January
|NORTHERN CAPE Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|4 February
|Umpires’ Course – Gauteng
|All
|Old Edwardian Society,
|11 February
|Umpire’s Course
|All
|Online
|25 February
|4th WESTERN CAPE Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|4 March
|12th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|11 March
|4th GAUTENG Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|20 March
|Special School Holiday
|21 March
|Human Rights Day
|25 March
|National Team Trials
|Esports
|Online
|27 March – 11 April
|Government school holidays
|1 April
|4th Provincial Online Student Championships
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|7 April
|Good Friday
|10 April
|Family Day
|15 April
|13th Provincial Online Championships
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|22 & 23 April
|Provincial School Championships for all provinces
|Board and Figure games
|Various venues.
|22 April
|Provincial School Championships for all provinces
|Esports
|Online
|27 April
|Freedom Day
|28 April
|Special School Holiday
|1 May
|Workers’ Day
|6 May
|Umpire’s Course
|Online
|13 & 14 May
|38th GAUTENG Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBA
|27 May
|FINANCIAL AGM
|Meeting
|TBA
|27 & 28 May
|24th WESTERN CAPE Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBA
|10 & 11 June
|SA School Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBA
|16 June
|Youth Day
|24 June
|4th SA School Championships
|Esports
|Online
|26 June – 17 July
|Government school holidays
|22 & 23 July
|26th KWAZULU NATAL Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|Starting on 24 July
|1st round of NWU 14th Annual School League
|All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December
|Online
|29 July
|4th KWAZULU NATAL Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|5 & 6 August
|17th FREE STATE Championships / 4th FREE STATE Online Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|9 August
|National Women’s Day
|12 August
|National Team Trials
|Fot titles that qualify
|TBD
|26 & 27 August
|25th NORTH WEST Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|TBA
|Indigenous Games
|Morabaraba
|To be determined by SRSA
|16 & 17 September
|17th EASTERN CAPE Championships / 3rd EASTERN CAPE Online Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|24 September
|Heritage Day
|23 & 24 September
|8th LIMPOPO Championships / 4th LIMPOPO Online Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|2 to 9 October
|Government school holidays
|14 October
|4th NORTH WEST Online Championships
|Esports
|Online
|1 November
|Submit nominations of office-bearers
|Admin
|2 & 3 December
|34th S A NATIONAL Championships/ 3rd Online SA NATIONAL Championships
|Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames
|TBD
|2 December
|40th NATIONAL CONVENTION
|Annual General Meeting
|TBD
|16 December
|Day of Reconciliation
|18 December
|Government school holidays
|TBA
|SRSA’s S A Schools Championships
|Morabaraba
|To be determined by SRSA
|25 December
|Christmas Day
|26 December
|Day of Goodwill
|*