MSSA amends events calendar

With International Esports Federation (IESF) having brought its annual World Championships forward to August, MSSA has had to amend its Calendar of Events in order to afford all esports athletes the opportunity of qualifying for MSSA’s annual National Team Trials.

It is at such National Teeam Trials (NTT) that MSSA shall select its National Protea Team that shall participate in the African Regional Qualifiers and hopefully, in the 15th World Championships as well.

The 2023 Calendar of Events is as follows:

2023 CALENDAR OF EVENTS Date Event Discipline Venue 1 January New Year’s Day 2 January Public Holiday 28 January NORTHERN CAPE Online Championships Esports Online 4 February Umpires’ Course – Gauteng All Old Edwardian Society, 11 February Umpire’s Course All Online 25 February 4th WESTERN CAPE Online Championships Esports Online 4 March 12th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online 11 March 4th GAUTENG Online Championships Esports Online 20 March Special School Holiday 21 March Human Rights Day 25 March National Team Trials Esports Online 27 March – 11 April Government school holidays 1 April 4th Provincial Online Student Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online 7 April Good Friday 10 April Family Day 15 April 13th Provincial Online Championships All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online 22 & 23 April Provincial School Championships for all provinces Board and Figure games Various venues. 22 April Provincial School Championships for all provinces Esports Online 27 April Freedom Day 28 April Special School Holiday 1 May Workers’ Day 6 May Umpire’s Course Online 13 & 14 May 38th GAUTENG Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA 27 May FINANCIAL AGM Meeting TBA 27 & 28 May 24th WESTERN CAPE Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA 10 & 11 June SA School Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBA 16 June Youth Day 24 June 4th SA School Championships Esports Online 26 June – 17 July Government school holidays 22 & 23 July 26th KWAZULU NATAL Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD Starting on 24 July 1st round of NWU 14th Annual School League All esports titles as approved at the AGM in December Online 29 July 4th KWAZULU NATAL Online Championships Esports Online 5 & 6 August 17th FREE STATE Championships / 4th FREE STATE Online Championships TBD TBD 9 August National Women’s Day 12 August National Team Trials Fot titles that qualify TBD 26 & 27 August 25th NORTH WEST Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD TBA Indigenous Games Morabaraba To be determined by SRSA 16 & 17 September 17th EASTERN CAPE Championships / 3rd EASTERN CAPE Online Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD 24 September Heritage Day 23 & 24 September 8th LIMPOPO Championships / 4th LIMPOPO Online Championships TBD TBD 2 to 9 October Government school holidays 14 October 4th NORTH WEST Online Championships Esports Online 1 November Submit nominations of office-bearers Admin 2 & 3 December 34th S A NATIONAL Championships/ 3rd Online SA NATIONAL Championships Board games, Card games, Esports, wargames TBD 2 December 40th NATIONAL CONVENTION Annual General Meeting TBD 16 December Day of Reconciliation 18 December Government school holidays TBA SRSA’s S A Schools Championships Morabaraba To be determined by SRSA 25 December Christmas Day 26 December Day of Goodwill *