Jan 23, 2023

Our Client who is a renowned leader in the Insurance space is in search of a Mulesoft Developer to assist them on a 12 month contract basis.

  • Candidate must be MuleSoft certified.

  • MuleSoft experience minimum of 4 years

  • Development experience 7 years

Additional Skills required.

Secondary skills (beyond MuleSoft) that would be most advantageous.

    • Experience with Java (preferred) or another object-oriented language.

    • Good understanding of data formats such as XML, CSV, and JSON.

    • Good understanding of integration technologies such as HTTP, JMS, JDBC, REST, and SOAP

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

