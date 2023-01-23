.NET Developer

Hybrid just need to be in the office 4 times a month, the office is based in Roodepoort.

[URL Removed] Developer will primarily be responsible for systems-, web andweb services -development, business engagement, translation of businessrequirements into specifications, implementation, and maintenance.

Responsibilities:

Develop components in .Net, test, implement, and maintain Information Technology-and Business Systems.

Business engagement to identify requirements and to then translate these requirements with the Business Analyst into development specifications.

Plan and design required development.

Identify and analyse business processes to be done in specific Business Process Applications.

Responsible for the installation of relevant software updates.

Provide business support which includes the identification, analysis, recommendation, and implementation in terms of change requests and new development.

Provide application support.

Contribute to the overall strategy and success of the company.

Build enduring business relationships with management, staff and service providers and always go the extra mile to exceed stakeholder’ expectations.

Liaise with internal departments and various business support areas.

Assist with updating and/or rewriting the current Business Systems.

Skills and Knowledge:

Passion for development using latest technologies.

Eager to learn new skills and take ownership of projects.

Demonstrate ability to work independently.

Ability to troubleshoot and maintain mid-level to complex applications.

Lead design and technical meetings.

Ability to learn and adapt to continuously changing technology.

Clear understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and Data Structures.

Experienced at developing elegant-yet-simple systems and services using best practices and design patterns.

Minimum Requirements:

Expert knowledge and application in the following technologies: OOP (Object Oriented Programming), .Net Programming (C# – .Net Desktop and .Net Web)

SQL and Oracle database development (ORM, SQL, Stored procedures, Functions etc) – Schema design, maintenance, optimisation.

Ability to work from home.

Highly recommended:

WPF

DevExpress framework

Applicable Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification

Experience:

4+ years of proven experience in software development and system maintenance.

Requirements:

Must be able to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

Net Programming

SQL

Oracle

DevExpress

C#

Bachelors degree

WPF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position