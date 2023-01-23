.NET Developer

Hybrid just need to be in the office 4 times a month, the office is based in Roodepoort.
Developer will primarily be responsible for systems-, web andweb services -development, business engagement, translation of businessrequirements into specifications, implementation, and maintenance.
Responsibilities:
- Develop components in .Net, test, implement, and maintain Information Technology-and Business Systems.
- Business engagement to identify requirements and to then translate these requirements with the Business Analyst into development specifications.
- Plan and design required development.
- Identify and analyse business processes to be done in specific Business Process Applications.
- Responsible for the installation of relevant software updates.
- Provide business support which includes the identification, analysis, recommendation, and implementation in terms of change requests and new development.
- Provide application support.
- Contribute to the overall strategy and success of the company.
- Build enduring business relationships with management, staff and service providers and always go the extra mile to exceed stakeholder’ expectations.
- Liaise with internal departments and various business support areas.
- Assist with updating and/or rewriting the current Business Systems.
Skills and Knowledge:
- Passion for development using latest technologies.
- Eager to learn new skills and take ownership of projects.
- Demonstrate ability to work independently.
- Ability to troubleshoot and maintain mid-level to complex applications.
- Lead design and technical meetings.
- Ability to learn and adapt to continuously changing technology.
- Clear understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and Data Structures.
- Experienced at developing elegant-yet-simple systems and services using best practices and design patterns.
Minimum Requirements:
- Expert knowledge and application in the following technologies: OOP (Object Oriented Programming), .Net Programming (C# – .Net Desktop and .Net Web)
- SQL and Oracle database development (ORM, SQL, Stored procedures, Functions etc) – Schema design, maintenance, optimisation.
- Ability to work from home.
Highly recommended:
- WPF
- DevExpress framework
- Applicable Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification
Experience:
- 4+ years of proven experience in software development and system maintenance.
Requirements:
- Must be able to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Net Programming
- SQL
- Oracle
- DevExpress
- C#
- Bachelors degree
- WPF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree