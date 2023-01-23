.NET Developer

Jan 23, 2023

Hybrid just need to be in the office 4 times a month, the office is based in Roodepoort.

[URL Removed] Developer will primarily be responsible for systems-, web andweb services -development, business engagement, translation of businessrequirements into specifications, implementation, and maintenance.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop components in .Net, test, implement, and maintain Information Technology-and Business Systems.
  • Business engagement to identify requirements and to then translate these requirements with the Business Analyst into development specifications.
  • Plan and design required development.
  • Identify and analyse business processes to be done in specific Business Process Applications.
  • Responsible for the installation of relevant software updates.
  • Provide business support which includes the identification, analysis, recommendation, and implementation in terms of change requests and new development.
  • Provide application support.
  • Contribute to the overall strategy and success of the company.
  • Build enduring business relationships with management, staff and service providers and always go the extra mile to exceed stakeholder’ expectations.
  • Liaise with internal departments and various business support areas.
  • Assist with updating and/or rewriting the current Business Systems.

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Passion for development using latest technologies.
  • Eager to learn new skills and take ownership of projects.
  • Demonstrate ability to work independently.
  • Ability to troubleshoot and maintain mid-level to complex applications.
  • Lead design and technical meetings.
  • Ability to learn and adapt to continuously changing technology.
  • Clear understanding of Object-Oriented Programming and Data Structures.
  • Experienced at developing elegant-yet-simple systems and services using best practices and design patterns.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Expert knowledge and application in the following technologies: OOP (Object Oriented Programming), .Net Programming (C# – .Net Desktop and .Net Web)
  • SQL and Oracle database development (ORM, SQL, Stored procedures, Functions etc) – Schema design, maintenance, optimisation.
  • Ability to work from home.

Highly recommended:

  • WPF
  • DevExpress framework
  • Applicable Bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification

Experience:

  • 4+ years of proven experience in software development and system maintenance.

Requirements:

  • Must be able to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • Net Programming
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • DevExpress
  • C#
  • Bachelors degree
  • WPF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

