Network Architect

Job Purpose

To plan, design and implement data communication networks that meet the organizations’ needs and thereafter engage in deployment, monitoring and network modelling tasks to assess future needs are met.

Formal education

Matric or NQF level 5

B-Tech or BSc in Information Technology at NQF Level 7

Post graduate Qualification/Honours or Maters is advantageous.

Certifications

CISCO certified Network Professional

Cisco Certified Architect (Ccar)

CompTIA Network +

ITIL Master

Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA)

Red Hat Certified Architect (RHCA)

Salesforce Certified Technical Architect

VMWare Certified Professional

Zachman Certified- Enterprise Architect

Experience

5-10 years working within an IT environment in a networking infrastructure with LAN/WAN/VLAN experience

Project Management experience

Main duties and responsibility for this position

Network design

Build the networks by taking into consideration various factors like, bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and security

Plan and design in advance and participate in the implementation of network designs

Responsible for designing servers, configuring components, and resolving any issues prior to implementation

Understand the data communication needs and come up with the best solutions to meet the requirements

Network Modelling

Use the information on existing network traffic and estimate the growth of the network

Upgrade network equipment from time to time

Provide recommendations for accurate upgrading to the network

Monitor the effects of the new equipment mat have on the network performance

Network Security

Assess and consider all factors that may impact network security

Install security equipment at the precise network locations

Network Equipment Maintenance

Manage and monitor network equipment

Make the required adjustments and minor repairs to ensure that the systems operate smoothly

Ensure scheduled maintenance on network systems to avoid any down time due to networking issues

Documentation

Maintain a proper record of the networks designed such as network drawings, text descriptions and equipment configurations

Ensure access to documentation during any disaster recovery

Computer Networking Components

Ensure access to documentation during any disaster recovery

Performance management of team

Set goals and drive overall roadmap of Business Intelligence

Develop consistent approaches and methodologies for data analysis

Support Assistance

Troubleshoot SQL code

Troubleshoot Front End Models

3rd level incident managementSupport and independently own tasks related to design, development of development work logged with team

Competencies

Quality Orientation

Outcomes Oriented

Business Acumen

Team management

Critical analytical Thinking

Customer orientation

Creativity

Emotional Intelligence

Planning and organizing

Desired Skills:

quality orientation

Team Management

Creativity

Planning & Organising

Emotional Intelligence

Customer Orientated

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Chemical Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Manufacturing

Learn more/Apply for this position