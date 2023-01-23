Network Architect – Gauteng Fourways

- Job Purpose
To plan, design and implement data communication networks that meet the organizations’ needs and thereafter engage in deployment, monitoring and network modelling tasks to assess future needs are met.
Formal education
- Matric or NQF level 5
- B-Tech or BSc in Information Technology at NQF Level 7
- Post graduate Qualification/Honours or Maters is advantageous.
Certifications
- CISCO certified Network Professional
- Cisco Certified Architect (Ccar)
- CompTIA Network +
- ITIL Master
- Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA)
- Red Hat Certified Architect (RHCA)
- Salesforce Certified Technical Architect
- VMWare Certified Professional
- Zachman Certified- Enterprise Architect
Experience
- 5-10 years working within an IT environment in a networking infrastructure with LAN/WAN/VLAN experience
Project Management experience
Main duties and responsibility for this position
Network design
- Build the networks by taking into consideration various factors like, bandwidth requirements, infrastructure requirements and security
- Plan and design in advance and participate in the implementation of network designs
- Responsible for designing servers, configuring components, and resolving any issues prior to implementation
- Understand the data communication needs and come up with the best solutions to meet the requirements
Network Modelling
- Use the information on existing network traffic and estimate the growth of the network
- Upgrade network equipment from time to time
- Provide recommendations for accurate upgrading to the network
- Monitor the effects of the new equipment mat have on the network performance
Network Security
- Assess and consider all factors that may impact network security
- Install security equipment at the precise network locations
Network Equipment Maintenance
- Manage and monitor network equipment
- Make the required adjustments and minor repairs to ensure that the systems operate smoothly
- Ensure scheduled maintenance on network systems to avoid any down time due to networking issues
Documentation
- Maintain a proper record of the networks designed such as network drawings, text descriptions and equipment configurations
- Ensure access to documentation during any disaster recovery
Computer Networking Components
- Ensure access to documentation during any disaster recovery
- Performance management of team
- Set goals and drive overall roadmap of Business Intelligence
- Develop consistent approaches and methodologies for data analysis
Support Assistance
- Troubleshoot SQL code
- Troubleshoot Front End Models
- 3rd level incident managementSupport and independently own tasks related to design, development of development work logged with team
Competencies
- Quality Orientation
- Outcomes Oriented
- Business Acumen
- Team management
- Critical analytical Thinking
- Customer orientation
- Creativity
- Emotional Intelligence
- Planning and organizing
Desired Skills:
- quality orientation
- Team Management
- Creativity
- Planning & Organising
- Emotional Intelligence
- Customer Orientated
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Chemical Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Manufacturing