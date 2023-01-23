Network Infrastructure Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you a skilled Network Infrastructure Manager who loves networking and watching fibre dreams come alive? We have an exciting opportunity for you! Our client, a leading name in Telecommunications, Utility Management, infrastructure installation, Property Management, and related activities, is looking for a Superintendent for all data and node rooms.

This role requires extensive IT knowledge, with an emphasis on fibre networks and wireless connection. You will be working with leading underlying infrastructure providers, providing direction and task assignments, overseeing all data rooms and node rooms as well as ensuring new ISP builds are managed efficiently.

You will also be responsible for managing small teams of wireless and cable installation technicians, installing key infrastructure like core switches and routers, repairing and testing network infrastructures, providing facilities management and procuring new hardware.

Ideally, you would possess the following qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology

Mikrotik Qualification beneficial

Wireless Certificate beneficial

Experience wise, you should have:

Extensive experience leading and rolling out IT infrastructures across various technologies

A sound background in ISP/ telecoms management, plus a good understanding of wireless high-sites and fibre node rooms

In-depth knowledge of IPV4/IPV6 addressing and subnetting, fibre and ethernet technologies, backup systems and UPS technology and routing filters

Encounter with 802.11 standards; tunnelling; routing protocols like OSPF/BGP & relevant hardware like Juniper, Mikrotik, Cisco etc.

Savvy about customer relations and industry trends for competitive products and services offerings

If this opportunity tickles your fancy and you’re ready to take up the challenge, let’s connect now!

Desired Skills:

ISP

IPV4

IPV6

Juniper

Mikrotik

Cisco

etc.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

