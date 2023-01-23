We are searching for 2 Project Managers to join the Digital team on a 6-months opportunity.
The Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall program.
This is a senior role and requires the ability to build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, often at a C-suite level, whilst managing through complexity and time pressures.
Qualification Required:
- Matric (Grade12)
Preferred Qualification:
- Formal qualification in Project Management such as PMI, PMBOK or Prince 2, etc.
Experience Required:
- Proven track record of Product and Project Ownership, inclusive of management of technology teams and Vendors.
- Experience in Financial Services, preferably in the Wealth and Investment technology domain space
- At least 10 years experience
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of project delivery and ongoing coordination with the Business Analyst Teams, Delivery Leads, Business SMEs, Technology Teams, and 3rd Party Vendor Manager(s), with a specific focus on Investment and Policy Administration, which may include market-linked and non-market-linked products, processes and the functionality required for the administration of these products
- Coordination of senior stakeholders, SMEs, and various teams across multiple locations
- Maintain an end-to-end project plan that delivers the agreed scope of the project to time, budget, and quality criteria.
- Identification and documentation of all risks, issues, and dependencies, whilst being accountable for managing through to resolution/mitigation
- Effective resource and team management, ensuring all team members are appropriately assigned to relevant activities, and managed to achieve set outcomes
Work environment:
- Hybrid – onsite at least once a week
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML