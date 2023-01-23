Project Manager

We are searching for 2 Project Managers to join the Digital team on a 6-months opportunity.

The Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall program.

This is a senior role and requires the ability to build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, often at a C-suite level, whilst managing through complexity and time pressures.

Qualification Required:

Matric (Grade12)

Preferred Qualification:

Formal qualification in Project Management such as PMI, PMBOK or Prince 2, etc.

Experience Required:

Proven track record of Product and Project Ownership, inclusive of management of technology teams and Vendors.

Experience in Financial Services, preferably in the Wealth and Investment technology domain space

At least 10 years experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

Take ownership of project delivery and ongoing coordination with the Business Analyst Teams, Delivery Leads, Business SMEs, Technology Teams, and 3rd Party Vendor Manager(s), with a specific focus on Investment and Policy Administration, which may include market-linked and non-market-linked products, processes and the functionality required for the administration of these products

Coordination of senior stakeholders, SMEs, and various teams across multiple locations

Maintain an end-to-end project plan that delivers the agreed scope of the project to time, budget, and quality criteria.

Identification and documentation of all risks, issues, and dependencies, whilst being accountable for managing through to resolution/mitigation

Effective resource and team management, ensuring all team members are appropriately assigned to relevant activities, and managed to achieve set outcomes

Work environment:

Hybrid – onsite at least once a week

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position