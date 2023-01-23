Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 23, 2023

We are searching for 2 Project Managers to join the Digital team on a 6-months opportunity.

The Project Manager will be accountable for the end-to-end management and delivery of key project deliverables to contracted time, quality, and budget requirements, as part of the overall program.

This is a senior role and requires the ability to build strong relationships with senior stakeholders, often at a C-suite level, whilst managing through complexity and time pressures.

Qualification Required:

  • Matric (Grade12)

Preferred Qualification:

  • Formal qualification in Project Management such as PMI, PMBOK or Prince 2, etc.

Experience Required:

  • Proven track record of Product and Project Ownership, inclusive of management of technology teams and Vendors.

  At least 10 years experience

  • Experience in Financial Services, preferably in the Wealth and Investment technology domain space

  • At least 10 years experience

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of project delivery and ongoing coordination with the Business Analyst Teams, Delivery Leads, Business SMEs, Technology Teams, and 3rd Party Vendor Manager(s), with a specific focus on Investment and Policy Administration, which may include market-linked and non-market-linked products, processes and the functionality required for the administration of these products

  • Coordination of senior stakeholders, SMEs, and various teams across multiple locations

  • Maintain an end-to-end project plan that delivers the agreed scope of the project to time, budget, and quality criteria.

  • Identification and documentation of all risks, issues, and dependencies, whilst being accountable for managing through to resolution/mitigation

  • Effective resource and team management, ensuring all team members are appropriately assigned to relevant activities, and managed to achieve set outcomes

Work environment:

  • Hybrid – onsite at least once a week

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

