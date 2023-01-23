Project Manager IT

Our client is an innovative insurance provider that specializes in offering comprehensive and affordable coverage for a variety of needs. Whether you’re looking to protect your car, property, life, health or business – our client has the perfect policy for you! They provide tailored coverage to suit individual requirements, as well as assistance and guidance to help customers manage their risks and make informed decisions when it comes to insurance.

We are on the lookout for a talented Project Manager with experience in project management principles (PMBOK, Prince 2 & Agile) who is enthusiastic about delivering successful projects within cost, time, and quality parameters. If you have what it takes to get creative and take charge of our client’s projects, then read on below:

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Project Planning: Sequence and schedule tasks into a project plan

Project Tracking & Reporting: Measure & report progress towards intermediate targets

Project Risk Management: Identify, assess, prioritize & manage project related risks

Action Planning: Develop plans or perform necessary actions based on recommendations & requirements

Data Collection & Analysis: Analyse data trends for use in reports

Policy & Procedures: Monitor policies & procedures while making sure they match organizational objectives

Verbal Communication: Use clear verbal skills to express ideas/request actions/formulate plans or policies.

Negotiation : Negotiate consensus between two/more parties with different interests

Computer / IT Skills : Support processes by understanding standard office equipment/software packages

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

General Education Grade 12 (Essential)

Certification or Accreditation in Recognised PM Methodology (Essential)

3-year Degree/Diploma in PM (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE – 3+ years’ experience in PM discipline (Essential)

Experience Financial Services Industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

PMP

Prince2

Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position