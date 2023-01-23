Project Manager x2 – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for x2 Project Manager with a minimum of 10 years’ experience.

Must have a proven track record of Product and Project Ownership, inclusive of management of technology teams and Vendors. Must have a formal qualification in Project Management such as PMI, or PMBOK or Prince 2 etc. Experience in Financial Services, preferably in the Wealth and Investment technology domain space and experience in Agile

6-month contracts that can be extended

Desired Skills:

Product and Project Ownership

Formal qualification in Project Management

Financial Services

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position