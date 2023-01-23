Senior Business Analyst

Our Client is a leading provider of insurance products in South Africa, offering life, motor, home, business and health insurance. They have grown to become one of the most successful insurance companies in the country. In addition to providing traditional services such as investments, asset management and retirement planning; they are always looking for innovative ways to better serve their customers.

We are now on the lookout for a Senior Business Analyst who can help us take their operations to the next level!

As the Senior Business Analyst, you will be responsible for:

Identifying & managing stakeholders up to top management level

Eliciting complex business requirements through interviews etc

Building complex frameworks to assess short & long term needs

Documenting “as is” & “to be” processes with changes required

Leading review of existing operations & implementing innovation processes

Developing straightforward business cases or lead feasibility assessments

Requirements:

Excellent communication skills and experience working with stakeholders at all levels (operational/tactical/strategic).

Also possess strong technical knowledge including:

Microsoft Office Suite; UML; BPMN; OOD; UIX and CJM Enterprise Architecture.

A formal certification in Business Analysis

5 – 8 years BA experience within the financial services industry

Experience working within an agile environment using Agile principles & methodologies would also be advantageous

Desired Skills:

UIX

CJM Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position