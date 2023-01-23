Senior Cisco Network Engineer

We are searching for a Senior Cisco Network Engineer for a permanent opportunity in Gauteng.

Role Objective:

Responsible for analyzing and evaluating customer requirements for consulting, design, testing and implementation of high-performance network solutions.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12 – Matric

Current Cisco Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP)

Preferred Qualification:

Degree or Diploma in Computer science, telecommunications engineering or related discipline

Experience required:

Solid background in network administration and architecture

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Evaluate designs to determine the most efficient and effective solution.

Experience in selecting, design engineering, solution engineering, project engineering, integrating, and implementing Cisco network architecture and related technologies.

Demonstrated skills in developing a technology plan including technical strategy and direction as well as the related business case for the use of that technology.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Leads the performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability and serviceability within minimal interruption.

Leads network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Monitor network to ensure optimum performance, reliability and availability.

Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

Excellent knowledge of access networking technologies, routers firewalls, VPN solutions, Quality of Service, subnetting, etc.;

Administration and Maintenance.

Ability to work independently

Good communication skills

Work environment:

A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work.

Physical demands:

Rack and stack of hardware equipment.

Travel:

Own Vehicle Essential

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

