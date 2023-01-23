Senior Cisco Network Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 23, 2023

We are searching for a Senior Cisco Network Engineer for a permanent opportunity in Gauteng.

Role Objective:

Responsible for analyzing and evaluating customer requirements for consulting, design, testing and implementation of high-performance network solutions.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12 – Matric

  • Current Cisco Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP)

Preferred Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer science, telecommunications engineering or related discipline

Experience required:

  • Solid background in network administration and architecture

  • Familiarity with access control models and network security

  • Evaluate designs to determine the most efficient and effective solution.
    Experience in selecting, design engineering, solution engineering, project engineering, integrating, and implementing Cisco network architecture and related technologies.

  • Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting routers, firewalls, switches, and wireless (able to build configuration and solution which conform to standard without guidance)

  • Demonstrated skills in developing a technology plan including technical strategy and direction as well as the related business case for the use of that technology.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Leads the performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability and serviceability within minimal interruption.

  • Leads network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

  • Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.
    Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

  • Configure and install software, servers, routers and other network devices

  • Monitor network to ensure optimum performance, reliability and availability.

  • Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

  • Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

  • Maintain complete technical documentation
    Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

  • Excellent knowledge of access networking technologies, routers firewalls, VPN solutions, Quality of Service, subnetting, etc.;

  • Administration and Maintenance.

  • Ability to work independently

  • Good communication skills

Work environment:

  • A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work.

Physical demands:

  • Rack and stack of hardware equipment.

Travel:

  • Own Vehicle Essential

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

