Senior Data Engineer

Jan 23, 2023

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification
  • 7+ years ETL experience
  • 5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects
  • Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle

Responsibilities:

  • Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products
  • Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products
  • Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills
  • Strong problem-solving and metadata skills
  • Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes
  • Good interpersonal and communications skills
  • Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements
  • Knowledge of key data warehousing processes
  • Minimum of 5 years ETL experience
  • Experience building business Intelligence solutions (reports, dashboards, scorecards, etc.) using Microsoft Business Intelligence technology stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, and MDX in a data warehousing environment). Experience on other BI Products will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of and OLAP/MOLAP technologies and dimensional modelling, including applicability to various reporting problems
  • Ability to perform detailed data analysis (i.e. determine the structure, content, and quality of the data through examination of source systems and data samples)
  • Experience in building cubes, writing complex SQL queries and creating views and stored procedures
  • Knowledge and experience of SSIS, SSAS and SSRS is mandatory
  • Knowledge and experience of MS SQL Server 2016 + is mandatory
  • Knowledge of DevOps will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of Agile Methodology will be advantageous
  • Knowledge and experience of PowerBI (Advantage) will be advantageous
  • Proficiency with MS Excel, Visio, and Project is desired
  • Experience using Azure DevOps tools will be advantageous
  • Strong understanding of Microservices architectures will be an added advantage
  • Experience designing and working with n-tier architectures (UI, Business Logic Layer, Data Access Layer) along with experience with service-oriented architectures (SOA)

Key Deliverables

  • Complete mapping and transformation documentation
  • Schedules for extraction and load processes
  • ETL metadata documented and maintained in metadata repository
  • Database loadable files

Desired Skills:

  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • DAX
  • OLAP
  • MOLAP
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

