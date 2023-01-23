Senior Data Engineer

Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Diploma or Degree in Information Technology/Information Science or related qualification
- 7+ years ETL experience
- 5+ years ETL experience in data warehousing and or BI projects
- Experience in all phases of the BW/DW system development life cycle
Responsibilities:
- Understanding of source and target data structures, ETL processes, and products
- Knowledge of ETL and BI programming languages and products
- Excellent Relational and multidimensional query design and development skills
- Strong problem-solving and metadata skills
- Experience using data warehouse or analytical tools for business purposes
- Good interpersonal and communications skills
- Ability to translate business requirements into technical requirements
- Knowledge of key data warehousing processes
- Minimum of 5 years ETL experience
- Experience building business Intelligence solutions (reports, dashboards, scorecards, etc.) using Microsoft Business Intelligence technology stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, and MDX in a data warehousing environment). Experience on other BI Products will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of and OLAP/MOLAP technologies and dimensional modelling, including applicability to various reporting problems
- Ability to perform detailed data analysis (i.e. determine the structure, content, and quality of the data through examination of source systems and data samples)
- Experience in building cubes, writing complex SQL queries and creating views and stored procedures
- Knowledge and experience of SSIS, SSAS and SSRS is mandatory
- Knowledge and experience of MS SQL Server 2016 + is mandatory
- Knowledge of DevOps will be advantageous
- Knowledge of Agile Methodology will be advantageous
- Knowledge and experience of PowerBI (Advantage) will be advantageous
- Proficiency with MS Excel, Visio, and Project is desired
- Experience using Azure DevOps tools will be advantageous
- Strong understanding of Microservices architectures will be an added advantage
- Experience designing and working with n-tier architectures (UI, Business Logic Layer, Data Access Layer) along with experience with service-oriented architectures (SOA)
Key Deliverables
- Complete mapping and transformation documentation
- Schedules for extraction and load processes
- ETL metadata documented and maintained in metadata repository
- Database loadable files
Desired Skills:
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Power BI
- SQL
- DAX
- OLAP
- MOLAP
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma