Senior .NET Developer

Remote work is optional.

Our client is looking for an innovative and experienced senior developer to join their team. The developer will lead a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment. Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team.

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

4-8 years hands on development experience

C# / .Net experience essential

Microsoft SQL Server experience

Team leadership experience

Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns

Advantageous

Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

Entity Framework

Git Source Control

Agile & Test Driven Development experience

Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience

Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team

Financial industry exposure

Attributes

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

Ability to pick up new technologies easily

Proven people management skills

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

Desired Skills:

.net

SOLID

SQL

C#

C#.Net Development

MVC

.NET

ASP.NET

MVC Development

