Snr Full Stack Developer – Pretoria – Hybrid Working Model – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 23, 2023

Full Stack Developer – Pretoria – Hybrid Working Module

Maintain and Develop Proprietary In-house Software Stack.

The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following broad job functions:

  • Maintain and develop the In-house software stack.

  • C# Development.

  • .NET Core Development.

  • Front-end and back-end development.

  • Mobile App development.

  • SQL Server management and database development.

  • Writing and implementing of SQL queries, views, functions, and procedures.

  • Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend stack.

  • Experience with problem identification and development of solutions.

  • Communicate with Clientele.

  • Provide support to Clientele.

  • Creation of software documentation.

  • Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development.

  • Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used.

  • Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development.

  • Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks.

  • Test, implement and evaluate new developments and programs.

  • Identify areas for modification and improvement of Software.

  • Document software process and changes.

  • Proactive, Critical Thinker.

  • Deadline Driven.

  • Solutions Orientated.

  • Ability to work independently.

  • Agile, able to adjust and adapt easily to an agile and dynamic working environment.

Minimum Requirements:

Must Have Degree in Bsc Computer Sciences

3 – 5 Years’ experience with:

  • C#.

  • Asp.net.

  • .Net MVC and MVC Core5.

  • Java.

  • Android development.

  • Angular.

  • MS SQL Server.

  • SQL SSMS.

  • Visual Studio and VS Code experience.

  • Windows Server Experience (beneficial, non-critical).

  • Good understanding of the full development lifecycle.

  • Java development experience.

  • Strong Android Native (Java) development experience.

  • Xamarin experience.

Desired Skills:

  • 3 – 5 Years Expererince
  • Full StackDeveloper
  • BSc Degree Compter Science or SImilar
  • C#
  • ASP
  • Net
  • Strong Andriod Native(JAVA)

