Snr Full Stack Developer – Pretoria – Hybrid Working Model

Full Stack Developer – Pretoria – Hybrid Working Module
Maintain and Develop Proprietary In-house Software Stack.
The successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to the following broad job functions:
- Maintain and develop the In-house software stack.
- C# Development.
- .NET Core Development.
- Front-end and back-end development.
- Mobile App development.
- SQL Server management and database development.
- Writing and implementing of SQL queries, views, functions, and procedures.
- Maintain and develop Angular JS frontend stack.
- Experience with problem identification and development of solutions.
- Communicate with Clientele.
- Provide support to Clientele.
- Creation of software documentation.
- Time and Task tracking and reporting to Head of Development.
- Provide valuable insights regarding technology stack being used.
- Adhere to Software Standards and Procedures set out by Head of Development.
- Research and stay ahead of new technology stacks.
- Test, implement and evaluate new developments and programs.
- Identify areas for modification and improvement of Software.
- Document software process and changes.
- Proactive, Critical Thinker.
- Deadline Driven.
- Solutions Orientated.
- Ability to work independently.
- Agile, able to adjust and adapt easily to an agile and dynamic working environment.
Minimum Requirements:
Must Have Degree in Bsc Computer Sciences
3 – 5 Years’ experience with:
- C#.
- Asp.net.
- .Net MVC and MVC Core5.
- Java.
- Android development.
- Angular.
- MS SQL Server.
- SQL SSMS.
- Visual Studio and VS Code experience.
- Windows Server Experience (beneficial, non-critical).
- Good understanding of the full development lifecycle.
- Java development experience.
- Strong Android Native (Java) development experience.
- Xamarin experience.
Desired Skills:
- 3 – 5 Years Expererince
- Full StackDeveloper
- BSc Degree Compter Science or SImilar
- C#
- ASP
- Net
- Strong Andriod Native(JAVA)