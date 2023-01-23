We’re looking for an awesome Solution Architect to join our client – a leading insurer that provides general insurance products and services to over 1 million policyholders in Southern Africa. You’ll be responsible for designing, integrating, developing, maintaining and enhancing solutions so they meet business needs and expectations.
You’ll need:
- A relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience
- At least 6 years within systems design, architecture and integration, operating at enterprise level
- 4 – 6 years of experience in the Application of IT governance principles, in context of mergers and acquisitions. This includes execution of IT due diligence assessments.
- Experience in application development, support, and release management
- Knowledge about messaging middleware (SOAP/REST/JSON etc), web services, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP, etc)
Principal Accountabilities:
- Understand how business requirements can be met using implemented solutions or figure out what additional solution is needed
- Check if initiatives align with the target application architecture & standards with Group
- Assess impact of new business solutions on Information Technology landscape & define data flows between solutions
- Work as part of a team with Development Managers & other technical staff making sure applications are implemented according to requirements
- Identify potential risks/issues & give input into risk plan; engage with technology partners to deliver integrated solution across platforms
Generic Functions:
- Ensure that Solutions implementation is consistent with technology strategies/governance/architecture; respond to Business requests for scope extensions creating or enhancing applications accordingly; provide advice & consultancy on strategies & architecture; participate in reviews providing guidance on following architecture & strategies; optimize design for use on organisations infrastructure; develop understanding of software packages internal workings etc.
Integration Functions:
- Facilitate design & implementation of interfaces between internal & external systems ensuring consistency across teams; maintain register of published interfaces reviewing designs avoiding duplication proliferation interfaces defining messaging architecture standards etc
Quality Assurance:
- Review agreed implementations making sure correct interpretation of reqs & architecture strategies done; ensure adequate testing config bespoke dev faciliate lead quality assurance processes design dev ensuring integrity end-end Systems landscape etc.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- Service-oriented architecture
- Solution Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree