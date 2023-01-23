Solution Architect – Western Cape Bellville

Jan 23, 2023

We’re looking for an awesome Solution Architect to join our client – a leading insurer that provides general insurance products and services to over 1 million policyholders in Southern Africa. You’ll be responsible for designing, integrating, developing, maintaining and enhancing solutions so they meet business needs and expectations.

You’ll need:

  • A relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience
  • At least 6 years within systems design, architecture and integration, operating at enterprise level
  • 4 – 6 years of experience in the Application of IT governance principles, in context of mergers and acquisitions. This includes execution of IT due diligence assessments.
  • Experience in application development, support, and release management
  • Knowledge about messaging middleware (SOAP/REST/JSON etc), web services, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP, etc)

Principal Accountabilities:

  • Understand how business requirements can be met using implemented solutions or figure out what additional solution is needed
  • Check if initiatives align with the target application architecture & standards with Group
  • Assess impact of new business solutions on Information Technology landscape & define data flows between solutions
  • Work as part of a team with Development Managers & other technical staff making sure applications are implemented according to requirements
  • Identify potential risks/issues & give input into risk plan; engage with technology partners to deliver integrated solution across platforms

Generic Functions:

  • Ensure that Solutions implementation is consistent with technology strategies/governance/architecture; respond to Business requests for scope extensions creating or enhancing applications accordingly; provide advice & consultancy on strategies & architecture; participate in reviews providing guidance on following architecture & strategies; optimize design for use on organisations infrastructure; develop understanding of software packages internal workings etc.

Integration Functions:

  • Facilitate design & implementation of interfaces between internal & external systems ensuring consistency across teams; maintain register of published interfaces reviewing designs avoiding duplication proliferation interfaces defining messaging architecture standards etc

Quality Assurance:

  • Review agreed implementations making sure correct interpretation of reqs & architecture strategies done; ensure adequate testing config bespoke dev faciliate lead quality assurance processes design dev ensuring integrity end-end Systems landscape etc.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • Service-oriented architecture
  • Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

