Solution Architect – Western Cape Bellville

We’re looking for an awesome Solution Architect to join our client – a leading insurer that provides general insurance products and services to over 1 million policyholders in Southern Africa. You’ll be responsible for designing, integrating, developing, maintaining and enhancing solutions so they meet business needs and expectations.

You’ll need:

A relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience

At least 6 years within systems design, architecture and integration, operating at enterprise level

4 – 6 years of experience in the Application of IT governance principles, in context of mergers and acquisitions. This includes execution of IT due diligence assessments.

Experience in application development, support, and release management

Knowledge about messaging middleware (SOAP/REST/JSON etc), web services, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP, etc)

Principal Accountabilities:

Understand how business requirements can be met using implemented solutions or figure out what additional solution is needed

Check if initiatives align with the target application architecture & standards with Group

Assess impact of new business solutions on Information Technology landscape & define data flows between solutions

Work as part of a team with Development Managers & other technical staff making sure applications are implemented according to requirements

Identify potential risks/issues & give input into risk plan; engage with technology partners to deliver integrated solution across platforms

Generic Functions:

Ensure that Solutions implementation is consistent with technology strategies/governance/architecture; respond to Business requests for scope extensions creating or enhancing applications accordingly; provide advice & consultancy on strategies & architecture; participate in reviews providing guidance on following architecture & strategies; optimize design for use on organisations infrastructure; develop understanding of software packages internal workings etc.

Integration Functions:

Facilitate design & implementation of interfaces between internal & external systems ensuring consistency across teams; maintain register of published interfaces reviewing designs avoiding duplication proliferation interfaces defining messaging architecture standards etc

Quality Assurance:

Review agreed implementations making sure correct interpretation of reqs & architecture strategies done; ensure adequate testing config bespoke dev faciliate lead quality assurance processes design dev ensuring integrity end-end Systems landscape etc.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Service-oriented architecture

Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

