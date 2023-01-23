SPECIALIST DATABASE ADMINISTRATION

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Responsible for the effective administration and operation of Microsoft SQL databases in the

company and provide database support to the Business Unit and end-users. Check the

performance and efficiency of the databases to meet end-user and application requirements,

e.g. database queries – through the configuration of database parameters. Perform capacity

management, i.e. ensure databases have sufficient disk space, memory and CPU cycles to

operate efficiently and meet application and end-user performance requirements. Analyse,

consolidate and fine tune databases to run optimally and efficiently. Check that databases andapplications meet specified and agreed to uptime and availability targets as set out in ITs

Service Level Agreement to business. Install and test the latest database upgrades and

patches as recommended by Microsoft. Maintain uniformity of the database versions and

releases. Maintain database and data standards. Develop procedures and standards for the

effective support and operation of the databases. Define and review roles and profiles to

control database access and privileges to meet end-user requirements. Where applicable and

recommended (good practice), implement database security encryption. Check that

databases are secure and aligned to good practices – as recommended by Microsoft – and

ITs general. Security policy Design, document and build database architectures, e.g. data

modelling, data. Structures, schemas, tables, etc. Design Data Warehousing and Business

Intelligence platform(s). In compliance with ITs Server Base Build standard and Microsoft’s

recommendations, configure the Microsoft Windows servers to run Microsoft SQL databases.

Implement database utilities and procedures for the effective monthly management reporting.

Evaluate and recommend new database tools and technologies. Ensure internal and external

parties implement applications to run on Microsoft SQL databases as per the company’s

database policy and standards. Check that the databases are successfully backed up as per

ITs Backup Schedule policy. Develop and review (annually and after approved changes) the

storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures for databases. Advise supervisor on the

latest backup technologies for the continuous improvement on backup technologies for

databases. Restore and recover databases. As per ITs Operations Calendar test the restore

of databases Apply the latest and required database and application patches in line with ITs

Operations Calendar (quarterly). Check that each database server is correctly licensed and

part of the ITs Microsoft Software Assurance and Enterprise Agreement. Check that the

applications and Client Access Licenses (CALs) are up-to-date and correctly licensed per

database and application. Check that Microsoft SQL databases are covered by a vendor

support and/or vendor SLA contract. Provide 2nd and 3rd line support to end-users for

databases Check that Service Providers develop new system functionality as per the required

specifications

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Essential qualifications and experience:

National Diploma or Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) or Microsoft

Systems Engineer (MCSE) (NQF6)

Systems Engineer (MCSE) (NQF6) 5 years’ experience working with integrated IT systems and Operating System

platforms. 3 years’ experience in maintaining and administering desktop and server

hardware and operating systems including patch management, datacentre

operations, enterprise backup systems and infrastructure monitoring tools. e.g.

Microsoft SCOM and SCCM.

Desired Skills:

