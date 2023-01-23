System Analyst: PowerCARD

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst with PowerCARD experience to design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle.
Purpose Statement
- Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.
- Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.
- Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions.
Experience
Min:
- At least 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience in Systems Design and Analysis including.
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in:
- PowerCARD
- Oracle
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:
- Computer Systems
- Transaction switching and ISO8583 Messaging
- Databases and Query language
- B2B and Interbank processing
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- TCP / IP network principles
- System Architectural design principles & application
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
