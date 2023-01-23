System Analyst: TCS BaNCS

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst with TCS BaNCS experience to design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle.
Purpose Statement
- Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.
- Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.
- Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience in Systems Design and Analysis
- Banking experience
- TCS BaNCS
Ideal:
- Jira
- Confluence
- Banking Experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge & understanding of:
- Computer Systems
- Databases and Query language (i.e., SQL)
Ideal:
Understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Systems Analysis Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills.
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising, and coordination skills.
- Attention to Detail
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
