Systems Analyst

System Analyst
R 30 000 – R 65 000 plus benefits
- At least 4 years’ relevant experience in a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) development environment
- Experience in some of the following software technologies/skills:
- .NET development (VB.NET, ASP.NET, or .NET CORE)
- Visual Studio
- Web development (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Entity framework, Blazor)
- C++/C# development
- Maintain database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio and/or SQL Developer
- Developing within a Microsoft SQL database (T/SQL)
- Developing within an Oracle database (PL/SQL)
- Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services
- Oracle Forms development
- SQR Report writing
- Business Objects
- GIT Repository management
- Unix and the Windows family of operating systems
- Experience in the following:
- Full System Development Life Cycle including project scoping, solution design, development, full factory testing, training and deployment.
- System maintenance and support; Incident management.
Desired Skills:
- System Analyst
- C++/C# development
- Web development