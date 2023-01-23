Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

System Analyst

Ready for your 2023 career change?

R 30 000 – R 65 000 plus benefits

At least 4 years’ relevant experience in a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) development environment

Experience in some of the following software technologies/skills:

.NET development (VB.NET, ASP.NET, or .NET CORE)



Visual Studio



Web development (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Entity framework, Blazor)



C++/C# development



Maintain database objects via Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio and/or SQL Developer



Developing within a Microsoft SQL database (T/SQL)



Developing within an Oracle database (PL/SQL)



Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services



Oracle Forms development



SQR Report writing



Business Objects



GIT Repository management



Unix and the Windows family of operating systems

Experience in the following:

Full System Development Life Cycle including project scoping, solution design, development, full factory testing, training and deployment.



System maintenance and support; Incident management.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

System Analyst

C++/C# development

Web development

Learn more/Apply for this position