Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Migration Test Analyst – Take FULL OWNERSHIP of DATA MIGRATION PROJECT TESTING GLOBAL WEALTH-TECH, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM-AS-A-SERVICE COMPANY – Cape Town/Johannesburg (HYBRID) – Up to R850K Per Annum

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Test Analyst/Test Consultant to manage and deliver the end-to-end delivery cycle of this global Platform-as-a-Service Company’s data migration projects. This company is an international WEALTH-TECH LEADER who provide over 650 Financial Institutions with the most modern INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PaaS.

This Migration test Analyst role is Cape Town/Johannesburg-based (hybrid) and paying up to R850K per annum.

This company provides significant financial rewards for high performing individuals; & they provide GLOBAL CAREER OPPORTUNITIES for employees at any of their offices in the UK, EU, US & APAC, with visas & relocations abroad taken care of.

THE COMPANY

This Global Wealth Management Company have built a fully digital Platform servicing the largest financial institutions in the world across over 30 countries. They have built a robust, fully digital, and highly scalable platform that processes transfers in real time and cuts down clients’ operational costs by up to 40%.

This Wealth Management Fintech Company have expanded to South Africa and are planning on expanding to wider Africa as part of their global expansion trajectory. This is an amazing opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Fintech companies in the world.

THE ROLE

As Migration Test Analyst, your management of end-to-end data migration project lifecycles will be critical to the global migrations team. You will collaborate with developers, testers, and clients to identify and implement strategies that ensure that clients’ business requirements are met.

You will identify & analyse test coverage plans, identify & resolve bugs/defects, review defect resolution processes, identify areas for test automation, and develop test scripts where required.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma, or equivalent work experience

3+ Years test analysis experience

SQL expertise is essential

Experience working with ETL tools (SSIS or Informatica)

RDBMS, Data modelling Knowledge

ISTQB Certification Is Advantageous

Desired Skills:

Test analysis

SQL

ETL

SSIS

Informatica

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Daniel Goldberg

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

We appreciate every application and we do give each due consideration but if you have not had a response to your application within 14 days please consider it unsuccessful. To help us respond swiftly, please ensure you have read the requirements and ensure that your application contains the relevant details for the position you are applying for.

Acuity Consultants is a specialist recruitment agency specializing in IT, Financial Markets and Analytics Recruitment. For more information and additional vacancies please view our website [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position